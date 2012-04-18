  007 Legends: Play Bond once again in time for Skyfall

Activision has announced that it will let Bond fans play British agent James Bond once again on their console, with a new game out later this autumn.

Called 007 Legends, the new game will feature an original, overarching storyline tying together six classic Bond movies - yet to be named - concluding with Bond 23: Skyfall.

"As with the feature films, 007 Legends equips players with state-of-the-art spy gadgets, an arsenal of weapons, including Bond’s signature Walther PPK, and sleek vehicles as they jet off to exotic locations and utilise Bond’s quick wits, class and style to take down notorious villains and their brutal henchmen, perform impressive stunts, and of course…mingle with gorgeous Bond women," Activision tells Pocket-lint.

“Creating a video game storyline that ties together six popular, yet very different, Bond movie narratives can be challenging, but together with EON Productions, our developer Eurocom, has pulled it off to create a homage that we think will be a unique and highly entertaining Bond video game," explains David Oxford, executive vice-president at Activision, bigging up the new game due out before Christmas.

In addition to the 007 Legends’ main story, the game will feature the return of fan-favourite single-player Mi6 Ops Missions, which debuted in GoldenEye 007: Reloaded.

Fans will also be able to play as one of Bond’s cohorts or villainous foes, reliving the missions through their eyes, as well as 007, of course.

The game will be available on Xbox 360 and PS3.