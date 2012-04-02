  Angry Birds cartoon set for autumn debut

Let’s be honest, it was only a matter of time until it happened. The Angry Birds are swooping in to make their animated debut this autumn, with a feature film also in the works. Rovio, the team behind the mobile gaming sensation has confirmed that there will initially be 52 episodes starring the ill-tempered winged characters, with each episode being between two and a half and three minutes long.

Fans of the series will also be pleased to hear that an Angry Birds film is in the pipeline with a release date possibly as early as 2013. Rovio elaborated that it hopes to develop the various personalities of the birds, perhaps examining why they have so much angst. With a host of Angry Birds theme parks soon to begin popping up, Rovio has made no bones that it sees Disney as a business model it wishes to follow. Delusions of grandeur or a realistic target? We’ll have to wait and see.

Technically the cartoon series won’t be the first time the Angry Birds will have made their television debut. Nickelodeon televised a short animated film explaining how the birds ended up in space in relation to the Angry Birds Space game.

Will you tune in to watch the Angry Birds cartoon? Let us know.