  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

Angry Birds cartoon set for autumn debut

|
  Angry Birds cartoon set for autumn debut
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own
43 best PS4 games every gamer should own

Let’s be honest, it was only a matter of time until it happened. The Angry Birds are swooping in to make their animated debut this autumn, with a feature film also in the works. Rovio, the team behind the mobile gaming sensation has confirmed that there will initially be 52 episodes starring the ill-tempered winged characters, with each episode being between two and a half and three minutes long.

Fans of the series will also be pleased to hear that an Angry Birds film is in the pipeline with a release date possibly as early as 2013. Rovio elaborated that it hopes to develop the various personalities of the birds, perhaps examining why they have so much angst. With a host of Angry Birds theme parks soon to begin popping up, Rovio has made no bones that it sees Disney as a business model it wishes to follow. Delusions of grandeur or a realistic target? We’ll have to wait and see.

Technically the cartoon series won’t be the first time the Angry Birds will have made their television debut. Nickelodeon televised a short animated film explaining how the birds ended up in space in relation to the Angry Birds Space game. 

Will you tune in to watch the Angry Birds cartoon? Let us know.

PopularIn Games
Xbox One X bundles under £400, Xbox One S bundles under £200 in the lead-up to Christmas
Let it snow: PUBG Mobile Vikendi update adds snow map
10 best gaming gifts for last minute Christmas present ordering
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Nintendo SNES and NES Classic will be gone for good after the holidays
Just Cause 4 review: The master of mindless destruction
Comments