Temple Run slides, jumps and sprints on to Android app market Google Play

With enslaving qualities to rival the likes of Angry Birds or Cut The Rope, iOS App Store fave Temple Run has finally arrived on the Android platform.

In what is clearly a doff of the cap to Indiana Jones, the game sees you take the role of an adventurer who has stolen a cursed idol (we presume to put in a museum rather than for his own financial gain) as he tries to outrun a horde of screaming demonic monkeys who feast on rogue explorers.

By swiping your touchscreen in various directions you’ll need to hurdle trees, duck burning arches, jump over valleys all while collecting as many coins as you can. The more coins you gather the more spending money you get to use at the Temple Run store. Here you can aid your quest by buying power-ups such as invisibility, unlock new characters or even download Temple Run themed wallpaper to decorate your Android device.

As with the Apple iPhone and iPad versions, Temple Run for Android is available free and can be downloaded now from Google Play.

It also happens to be Wayne Rooney's favourite game, apparently.

Will you be downloading Temple Run to your Android device? Tell us your thoughts.