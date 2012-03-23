Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition coming to iPad

Remember when Bioware could write an ending that didn't upset masses of gamers? Remember when role-playing games didn't require you to spend much of a quest hiding behind crates? If so, you will undoubtedly remember Baldur's Gate, one of the greatest RPGs released in the Nineties and still, in our eyes, a superb game in its own right.

Now it's coming back, and in iPad form. Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition will be the entire original isometric party adventure in all its glory, with touch controls added for good measure. And it will hit Apple's App Store in the summer.

Conversion and enhancement specialist Overhaul Games, which recently restyled MDK2 in HD, has recrafted the original Baldur's Gate and its expansion pack Tales of the Sword Coast to run on a new, upgraded version of the Infinity Engine - Bioware's original development tool that it used for its initial wave of role-playing game titles. And, from the screenshots, it's looking very nice indeed.

Let's hope this won't be the end of the journey. We'd love to see some of the other early Bioware titles hit iOS too. Icewind Dale and Planescape: Torment spring immediately to mind.

To keep up with the developments of Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, check out the official website at baldursgate.com. That should be our summer sorted.

Are you a big fan of old Bioware RPGs? Does the news that Baldur's Gate is coming to iPad excite you? Let us know in the comments below...

