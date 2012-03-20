  Touch-enabled L.A. Noire now available for OnLive Android app

BAFTA Video Games Award winner L.A. Noire is now available as a fully touch-enabled experience on OnLive, so that it can be played through the company's Android tablet application.

L.A. Noire: Touch Edition has been converted using OnLive technology and is available both to those who've already purchased the regular version of L.A. Noire or L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition or those about to through the cloud gaming platform.

It joins a whole host of other touch-playable titles now available on OnLive, including Dirt 3, Lego Batman and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. However, where those titles feature overlaid controls, L.A. Noire: Touch Edition is the first to embrace touch as an innovative control method.

"It is the highest-performance console video game developed specifically for touch-enabled play via mobile cloud gaming. Ever," says Steve Perlman, founder and CEO of OnLive.

"L.A. Noire welcomes you to a whole new world of console-class touch gaming. The future of tablet gaming begins today."

The OnLive Android app is available from Google Play. It's a free download, and there are different price plans available, from subscription services to one off payments to rent or buy a game.

An iPad version of the application has been languishing in Apple's approval process since December last year. There's still no word when it might become available.

