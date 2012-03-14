  Capcom embarrassed by 'Resident Evil: Revelaitons' cover typo

Capcom has apologised for releasing 90,000 copies of Nintendo 3DS game Resident Evil: Revelations in the US with a spelling error on the spine. It also jokingly claims that a shrink-wrapped version of "Resident Evil: Revelaitons" could be a special edition, and part of a new company strategy.

Speaking to Game Informer in the States, Christian Svensson, one of Capcom's senior vice-presidents, explained that it had caused some concern internally.

"I can’t even tell you how many people looked at that package and approved it," he said.

"Nintendo of America, Nintendo Japan, ESRB, I don’t know how many people internally, and our guys in Japan. I can’t come up with an excuse for it. It just happened. We’re not happy about it.

"It’s embarrassing. I can’t really sugarcoat it."

However, he can see the funny side.

"There are only about 90,000 units that have the misprint. If you’ve got it and it’s shrink-wrapped, that’s a new special edition, that’s our new strategy," he joked.

Resident Evil: Revelaitons (sic) was released in the US on 7 February 2012. The miss-spelt cover art has now been corrected.

Pic: Games journo @DanShoeHsu