  Kara shows us the future of video games

Quantic Dream, creator of the Sony PlayStation game Heavy Rain, has shown off what is going to be possible in the future for video games at the Games Developers Conference in Germany.

"After Heavy Rain, we wanted to push the envelope in terms of quality, starting with the visuals. We wanted to improve many things — things that were not possible with the Heavy Rain engine. So we had to develop a new engine from scratch," says David Cage to the PlayStation Blog, talking up the new proof of concept video.

Using tricks learnt from Heavy Rain, and borrowing work flow processes from Hollywood - Avatar in particular - the short video shows that if Quantic Dream has anything to do with it, video games are only set to get better.

"We wanted to do what Avatar did by having one full performance where we capture everything at the same time. And we wanted to demonstrate these new performance-capture techniques and the new engine before going into production, so we developed a short showcase that would allow us to test these ideas and technologies. This is how Kara was created."

Before you get your hopes up, the developers and Sony both clearly state that this isn't part of the games next game.

"Kara is not our next game. It’s not the character, it’s not the world, it’s not the story. We do things in a very strange way here, things that have nothing to do with the games we make," said cage.

"But I think that’s a part of the DNA of the studio, and hopefully something that people like about us – they never know what they’re going to get!"

