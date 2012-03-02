  Move over Mickey Mouse, here's Angry Birds Land

Not content with taking over children's playgrounds, Rovio's ill-tempered avian agitators are making a move on theme parks, with a dedicated section of Särkänniemi Adventure Park in Tampere, Finland, being set aside for their own series of attractions.

Angry Birds Land will include rides and amusement park games, and is currently in the development phase of its conception. Rovio also says there will be "Magic Places" within the park, where "the physical and the virtual gaming worlds meet".

Harri Koponen, executive vice-president of licensing and merchandising, revealing that Angry Birds Land would be "the first of several Angry Bird parks around the world" with the goal being "to motivate the fans, both adults and children, to exercise and enjoy the outdoors".

Rovio is working with Särkänniemi personnel and amusement park entertainment design company BDR Design to create Angry Birds Land, and the CEO of the Finnish Adventure Park, Miikka Seppälä, believes that the new attraction will be well received in Tampere. "We wanted to create a unique themed area and associate it with a strong and well-known brand," he says.

"The Angry Birds characters were born in Finland but are known worldwide by people of all ages. This is a perfect fit for our Adventure Park."

Rumours of a grotto dedicated to the Nokia 6310 are believed to be unfounded.

