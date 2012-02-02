Gameloft Live app lands on Android
Gameloft, purveyor of mobile games as brilliant as they are unoriginal, has announced a standalone Android app for its revamped Gameloft Live platform.
Gameloft is unashamedly proud of its artistic licence when it comes to, shall we say, "borrowing" ideas from existing console titles for its mobile games (Gangstar: Miami Vindication, GT Racing and Shrek Kart for example) and its community based gaming platform has more than a whiff of Xbox Live about it.
It boasts an all-new 3D interface, where you can create and customize your own unique avatar. Why not try and make it look exactly like your Xbox one?
Gameloft Live also lets you buddy up with fellow gamers,invite them to play games, ping them messages or chat with them in real time. There are trophies and achievements to unlock and, of course, there's also access to the wealth of Gameloft titles that you can buy.
The app is Android only at the moment and is available directly from the French company. It states that it will be hitting the Android Market soon and that an iOS version is also in the works.
- Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- The C64 Mini review: Retro console remake of Commodore's finest hour
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is now available - here's everything you need to know
- South Park The Fractured But Whole review: Turn-based RPG sensation, or a bit of a stinker?
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- Detroit Become Human initial review: First 2 hours play with the PS4 exclusive
- Sony PS4 review: The entry-level PlayStation 4 with HDR thrills
- Red Dead Redemption 2 release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Yes, you can buy Nintendo Labo Toy-Con replacement parts
Comments