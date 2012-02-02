Gameloft Live app lands on Android

Gameloft, purveyor of mobile games as brilliant as they are unoriginal, has announced a standalone Android app for its revamped Gameloft Live platform.

Gameloft is unashamedly proud of its artistic licence when it comes to, shall we say, "borrowing" ideas from existing console titles for its mobile games (Gangstar: Miami Vindication, GT Racing and Shrek Kart for example) and its community based gaming platform has more than a whiff of Xbox Live about it.

It boasts an all-new 3D interface, where you can create and customize your own unique avatar. Why not try and make it look exactly like your Xbox one?

Gameloft Live also lets you buddy up with fellow gamers,invite them to play games, ping them messages or chat with them in real time. There are trophies and achievements to unlock and, of course, there's also access to the wealth of Gameloft titles that you can buy.

The app is Android only at the moment and is available directly from the French company. It states that it will be hitting the Android Market soon and that an iOS version is also in the works.