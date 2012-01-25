Leaked Neo Geo portable games console looks more than a little iPhone-esque

If you're a hardcore gamer like most of the Pocket-lint team, you will no doubt be familiar with the company SNK and its Neo Geo games console back, released back in the early 90s. It was cartridge based and instead of offering conversions of full arcade games, like its rivals from Sega and Nintendo, it actually offered the real deal.

Each ROM cartridge was, essentially, the board from the actual arcade machines themselves and cost staggering amounts of cash; over £150 per game in some cases (a huge amount of money now, let alone then). However, it was a success with those who would not put up with a reprogrammed alternative.

Now SNK, it seems, plans to lends its name and its retro games to a new portable console that bears more than a passing resemblance to an iPhone 4 or 4S.

The Neo Geo Keitai (or Neo Geo Portable) will come with 20 games preloaded, including World Heroes, Ultimate 11, Top Player's Golf, Sengoku, Nam-1975, Mutation Nation, Last Resort, King of Monsters, Frenzy, Cyber-Lip, Fatal Fury, Fatal Fury Special, The Art of Fighting, Super Sidekicks, League Bowling, Metal Slug, Magical Lord, Baseball Stars Professional, Samurai Shodown and classic 2D beat-em-up The King of Fighters '94.

It will sport a 4.3-inch LCD screen and 2GB of internal memory. There is also an SD card slot that will, presumably, expand that memory or accept new games.

As this is believed to be a leak at this present time, posted by Japanese website Famicom Plaza, there are no availability or pricing details, but we're pretty sure it'll cost less than the original Neo Geo console - and its games.

Were you a big Neo Geo fan? Let us know your fondest memories in the comments below...