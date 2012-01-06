Gametel Bluetooth gamepad adds iPhone and iPad support

The company behind the Gametel Bluetooth gamepad for Android phones that we saw before Christmas, has just confirmed to Pocket-lint that the controller now works with the iPhone and iPad too.

Previously only compatible with Android smartphone and tablets, the Bluetooth controller now transforms your iPhone and iPad into portable games console, delivering a level of gameplay accuracy and immersion never experienced on Apple devices.

Compatible with Apple iPhone running iOS 4.0 or later and Apple iPad running iOS 3.2 or later, Gametel supports hundreds of arcade titles from the iCADE suite, including classics like Missile Commander, Asteroids, Centipede, Pong, Super Breakout, Lunar Lander and Warlords.

Alongside these retro titles, other selected iOS games, such as No Gravity, Silverfish, Super Crossfire HD and Terra Noctis, are also available to download from Apple’s iTunes App Store.

Gametel connects to the device via Bluetooth while a built-in adjustable spring-loaded clamp allows secure docking of any Android handset and iPhone. Once paired the Gametel automatically connects to the device every time it is powered on.

A quick play on the gamepad we've got in the office and it works a treat. Users won't need to download any app to allow the system to work, it just works.

The device costs £49.99 and is on sale now.

