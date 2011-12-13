  Gameloft to give away 4 classic iPhone games for free

Gameloft is to release four of its classic iPhone games for absolutely free in time for Christmas, but exactly when that happens is up to you.

The publisher has launched a scheme whereby, the more people that sign up to the offer's dedicated Facebook page and click on a massive button, the faster the games will be revealed and released.

At present, we're not even sure what games might be on offer, but the company has promised that there will be no hidden catches; each game will be the full version and cost absolutely nada.

Of course, there are plenty of titles in Gameloft's back catalogue - iTunes itself lists 160 available for download for the iPhone alone - with such incredible titles as Starfront - Collision, Shadow Guardian and Eternal Legacy, but we'd put money on one of the Let's Golf trilogy being included for sure.

