  Credit Crunch Christmas: Elder Scrolls V Skyrim just £22.49

Gamestation is pulling out all the stops as it is selling Elder Scrolls V Skyrim on PS3 and Xbox 360 for just £22.49 along with free UK delivery.

When Pocket-lint reviewed the game we gave it a whopping 9/10 saying: "Skyrim looks the business, with vast panoramas and entire weather systems in place... There is so much to do that you can simply head in any direction on your trusty steed and discover something new and often extraordinary."

The amazing thing about this discount is that it's such a new game, which, by all accounts, is selling like hot cakes. On the Gamestation site itself we're struggling to find any restrictions in terms of discount runtime, so for the time being it looks as though the deal is here to stay.

