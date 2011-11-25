  Gameloft in-flight iPad games take to the skies

Gameloft has announced plans to bring 12 of its iPad games to aircraft carrier Jetstar, in a move that will enable passengers to play games on their own device or loan iPads from the company.

There will be five titles available from December: Real Football, Shrek Kart, Avatar, UNO and N.O.V.A.: Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance; the remaining seven games, GT Racing: Motor Academy, Brain Challenge, Blokus, Ironman 2, Let’s Golf 2, The Settlers and Asphalt 5 will follow in the first quarter of 2012. A nice mix of gaming titles which should keep boredom at bay on Jetstar flights.

Gameloft says that the Australian carrier was used because of its use of the most "innovative technology available to enhance its customers in-flight experience," and it's also a good small-scale test ground for whether the scheme will be a success.

As Jetstar is, in fact, a subsidiary of Qantus this test bed could pave the way for further implementation on long-haul flights.

The tech will be available on Australian domestic, trans Tasman and short-haul international flights between Australia and New Zealand; if passengers are flying longer than 2 hours they'll be able to rent-a-pad which will cost between A$10-15.