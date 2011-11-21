Gameloft unveils biggest iPhone and iPad sale

Gameloft, purveyor of iOS games which are as brilliant as they are unoriginal, has announced its biggest ever sale.

We know, we know - Gameloft seems to offer up its games on the cheap on a regular basis, but this really is a big sale and there's plenty of meaty titles on offer - for just 69p.

And gawd bless the US of A, it's all because of our American cousins' Thanksgiving holiday, which is something to do with turkey and American Football we think.

The full list of iOS games available in the App Store is:

iPhone

Silent Ops

BackStab

Fast Five the Movie: Official Game

Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden

Starfront: Collision

Shadow Guardian

Eternal Legacy

Real Golf 2011

Spider-Man: Total Mayhem

Gameloft Action Pack

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Splinter Cell Conviction

Zombie Infection

Iron Man 2

Gameloft Sports Pack

Rayman 2: The Great Escape

James Cameron’s Avatar

The Settlers

Shrek Kart

Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles

There's no word as to when the sale will end so act fast if there's a title that you fancy.