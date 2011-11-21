Gameloft unveils biggest iPhone and iPad sale
Gameloft, purveyor of iOS games which are as brilliant as they are unoriginal, has announced its biggest ever sale.
We know, we know - Gameloft seems to offer up its games on the cheap on a regular basis, but this really is a big sale and there's plenty of meaty titles on offer - for just 69p.
And gawd bless the US of A, it's all because of our American cousins' Thanksgiving holiday, which is something to do with turkey and American Football we think.
The full list of iOS games available in the App Store is:
iPhone
Silent Ops
BackStab
Fast Five the Movie: Official Game
Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden
Starfront: Collision
Shadow Guardian
Eternal Legacy
Real Golf 2011
Spider-Man: Total Mayhem
Gameloft Action Pack
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Splinter Cell Conviction
Zombie Infection
Iron Man 2
Gameloft Sports Pack
Rayman 2: The Great Escape
James Cameron’s Avatar
The Settlers
Shrek Kart
Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles
iPad
Silent Ops
BackStab
Fast Five the Movie: Official Game
Sacred Odyssey: Rise of Ayden
Starfront: Collision
Shadow Guardian
Eternal Legacy
Real Golf 2011
Spider-Man: Total Mayhem
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Splinter Cell Conviction
Zombie Infection
Iron Man 2
James Cameron’s Avatar
The Settlers
Shrek Kart
Assassin’s Creed: Altaïr’s Chronicles
There's no word as to when the sale will end so act fast if there's a title that you fancy.
