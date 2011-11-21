  Jurassic Park developers caught fiddling Metacritic scores

When Pocket-lint was a wee bairn, one of the most familiar chants in our school playground was: "Tell tale tit, your tongue shall be slit, and all the dogs in the town, shall have a little bit."

Not nice, we're sure you'd agree - but then again, nor is making up stories, which is what the Tell tale tit was often guilty of.

And Telltale developers have been living up to their company's name, by making up - or rather scoring uncharacteristically high marks - to its games on the Metacritic website.

At least two developers from the San Rafael based company have been caught scoring a Telltale title - Jurassic Park - maximum points and leaving positive comments that haven't been reflected in the other users' and critics' ratings.

One review described the game as "a mix between Heavy Rain & LA Noire", a phrase that was repeated a couple of days later in a separate review under a different name.

Another comment was "Jurassic Park is a true Telltale ‘point-and-click’. The company that championed the adventure game genre delivers yet another solid game based on a beloved ‘nostalgic’ franchise. This is not your regular movie tie-in game, where you play out the same old events you've seen on the big screen."

All good stuff then - except the other reviews on the site don't rate the game so highly. The Xbox 360 version has a rating of just 2.9/10 and has comments such as "lacking storyline", "futile attempt" and "a terrible game that doesn't do Jurassic Park justice at all" attached to it.

A spokesperson for Telltale Games said the company "does not censor or muzzle its employees in what they post on the internet" but admitted that, "It is being communicated internally that anyone who posts in an industry forum will acknowledge that they are a Telltale employee."

Played Jurassic Park: The Game? Let us know your score using the comments below.