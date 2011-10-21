  Angry Birds Halloween update launches with new angry bird

Rovio has been teasing all week as to the nature of the upcoming Angry Birds Seasons update - Angry Birds Halloween - as well as giving tasteful glimpses of the new Angry Bird launching (pun intended) with the Halloween addition.

Earlier in the week Pocket-lint spared no expense, using the latest technology, in order to bring you an idea of what the new bird would look like, and as we said at the time our effort was pretty much on the money... kind of.

The Halloween update itself consists of 30 new levels of unprecedented bird and pig related tomfoolery, "filled with pumpkin patches, exploding jack-o-lanterns, and creepy skeletons, lit by a full moon and eerie lantern light."

The bird itself launches in the normal fashion, but with a tap of the screen can expand in puffa-like fashion - this, we reckon, can be used for slipping in between structures before releasing the deadly puffa action; thereby rendering all enemy pigs dead.

The Angry Birds Seasons Halloween update is available now from the iTunes store.