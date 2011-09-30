Ferrari F1 fans to relive F1 season with Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel

Just how serious are you about racing games? Serious enough to spend £129 on the new Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel add-on for the £379.99 Thrustmaster T500 RS Force Wheel? Great, then read on.

The new accessory for the ultimate gaming racer snaps on to the already pretty hardcore T500 RS rig and works with PC games or the PS3 console from Sony.

The removable racing wheel is a life-size replica of the Ferrari 150 Italia racing wheel, complete with a bevy of buttons and dials.

The Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On features a scratch-brushed reinforced metal facing and scratch-brushed metal F1 Push and Pull sequential shifters that are directly attached to the wheel in true F1 tradition and feature rubber-textured grips.

If that wasn’t enough to make you feel like you are driving a Ferrari, the rotary knobs, switches and action buttons probably will.

The racing wheel offers two rotary encoder switches (allowing direct, on-the-track optimisation of the car's race settings), eight push-buttons (with a 6.5 N dual-detent pressure), three 4.5 N metal switches with 3 positions and an automatic centring feature, two 2.5 N 8-directional D-Pads and two up/down shifters.

When it comes to system compatibility, two game modes are available: a PC & PS3-compatible normal mode (offering 13 action buttons and 3 D-Pads, i.e. 17 programmable functions) and an advanced PC-compatible mode (offering 25 action buttons and 1 D-Pad, i.e. 29 programmable functions).

The T500 RS is already available, while the Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 add-on wheel will be available from 14 October, giving you enough time to enjoy the last couple of races as if you were actually racing them yourself.

It even has DRS.