  Xperia Play brings Lara Croft to Android

Sony Ericsson has done a deal with Japanese video game and publishing company Square Enix that will see its titles hitting the PlayStation phone.

And first up is an Android début outing for the gravity defying Lara Croft in a mobile conversion of her latest title - Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light; a download-only, arcade spin-off from the Tomb Raider franchise that has already appeared on the PC, the PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and iOS.

"With a unique control pad and immersive graphics that enable an enriched gaming experience, Xperia Play is bringing a unique and exciting dimension to smartphone gaming," said Ben Cusack, head of mobile for Square Enix Europe.

"This is just the start of what we plan to do together, but right now, we are delighted to be able to show off the full potential of our games with this innovative smartphone, bringing them to life as our creators intended."

The partnership promises more established "hits" in the coming months. For now, it's all about Lara and her massive, er, potential.

The game will land in November.

