OnLive iPad, Android controller and playable app coming very soon

OnLive went live in the UK ony 22 September, and while it had a few issues with server overload on launch day, the £69 cloud-based OnLive Game System console has been well received.

However, those who have downloaded the iPad or Android OnLive Viewer app on day one may be dismayed that it merely allows you to watch other gamers play any of the 140-plus titles, and interact with your account. You cannot currently play games on this particular version of the platform.

That's about to change, thankfully, with the introduction of the OnLive Universal Wireless Controller and OnLive Player app. Debuted at E3, the modified joypad and new iPad and Android application allow tablet owners to play OnLive streamed games just as ably as their PC, Mac and console-sporting chums.

Speaking exclusively to Pocket-lint, John Spinale, OnLive's vice president of Games and Media, told us why this is so important to the service: "We're in the process of revving our controller, which will be coming out this Fall, to work with a low latency Bluetooth protocol so that it'll work on the tablets," he said.

"It's the one thing that we thought that was missing; a console gaming experience on a tablet. You can play games like Deus Ex: Human Revolution with touch, which is sort of mind bending. But you realise that some of those games are great with touch, and some of them don't do particular well."

Hence the need for the controller.

"This is going to blow people's minds," he adds, tantalisingly. "Using a dual analogue stick to play high-end console games on a tablet.

"As a gamer, it makes me happy that I can take my tablet and my controller, stick them in my bag, and take all my games with me.

"We've done a lot of heavy lifting to get to this point right now. But the slogging part's done, and now this is the fun part."

And the Universal Wireless Controller will also work with the OnLive Game System, a laptop, PC, Mac, or even a connected TV.

It's a no brainer really.

Would you sign up to OnLive if you could play console/PC quality games on an iPad or Android tablet? Let us know in the comments below...