F1 2011 launch trailer has us revving with excitement

  F1 2011 launch trailer has us revving with excitement
Formula One fans are about to have a serious dose of excitement in the form of Codemasters' new F1 2011 game, which lands on 23 September. 

In order to alleviate some of the anticipation-overload many racing fans are feeling, Codies has released an awesome launch trailer which shows off the games' new physics engine.

In a clear nod to the BBC's quite frankly brilliant ultra slow motion camera footage of formula one, the trailer features lock-ups, wheel spins, suspension rolling, water spray and safety cars. 

Particularly amazing is the depth that the physics engine goes; one shot of a Force India car going round a corner features tiny wobbles of the front wing and the rear wheels slipping. 

Codemasters have gone to a huge amount of effort to improve the handling and feel of the Formula One cars in this year's release. The new physics engine creates a much less twitchy feel whilst driving and allows for more finesse and more satisfying flying laps. 

Only a few days to wait and then we can all send Vettel to the back and McLaren to the front. We plan on spending an entire season running him off the track just to make a point. 

Excited about F1 2011? Or do you have other gaming antics on your mind? 

