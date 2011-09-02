  London Philharmonic Orchestra to play video game soundtracks

Gaming music appears to be getting quite an innings lately amongst the orchestral crowd, first with the 25 anniversary Zelda performances and now the London Philharmonic's video game heroes concert.

The LPO is planning a full-on gaming tour de force with a performance on the 2 September that includes songs from Call of Duty, MGS and even World of Warcraft.

It looks like the concert is to be conducted by Andrew Skeet and presented by Iain Lee. The concert is also currently being recorded and is set for an album release. If you fancy heading along tickets can be booked at the Southbank centre website.

In the meantime enjoy the above video taster which includes plentiful snippets of the tracks set to be played as well as an interview with conductor Andrew Skeet.

Like the idea of these videogame concerts?