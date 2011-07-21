The Force is strong with limited edition Star Wars Xbox 360 bundle

Microsoft has announced that a limited edition Star Wars Xbox 360 console will go on sale later this year to celebrate the launch of Kinect Star Wars.

Announced on Thursday during a panel presentation at the 41st annual Comic-Con International, Microsoft and LucasArts unveiled the first custom Xbox 360 console with Kinect featuring a limited edition Star Wars theme inspired by the beloved duo R2-D2 and C-3PO, as well as the brand-new Podracing mode featured in the upcoming title Kinect Star Wars.

This first ever custom Xbox 360 and Kinect bundle includes an R2-D2 blue-and-white themed console, a custom Xbox 360 Wireless Controller inspired by C-3PO and a matching white Kinect sensor and is likely to be on any Star Wars fan's wish list once they see it.

Star Wars fans opting for the new console will get a 320GB hard drive, Xbox 360 wired headset, Kinect Adventures game in the box and the promise of exclusive downloadable content.

Microsoft has also detailed that Kinect Star Wars will now feature a Podracing game mode allowing fans a chance to compete alongside the surviving racers of the Boonta Eve in recognisable pods and other unlockable vehicles native to the Star Wars universe.

