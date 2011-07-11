  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news

VIDEO - Saints Row: The Third pre-order 'Professor Genki' details

|
1/2  

Volition Inc's Saints Row series is famed for its outright stupidity when it comes to open world gaming. The silly mans GTA is set to get its third iteration this November and early adopters are to be rewarded in the form of Professor Genki's Hyper Ordinary Pre-Order Pack.

Based around a life and death game show that has become popular in the Saints Row world, it sees early purchasers getting additional vehicles and outfits.

First up is Genki's man-a-pult, which is a sort of people firing cannon mounted on top of a giant cat van with a vacuum on the front. 

There is also the Octopuss cannon, a special enemy subduing weapon that calms adversaries by launching octopuses that massage their heads.

Finally there is Genki's own Leisure Stunt Suit, which is a sort of scary version of Hello Kitty that the player can use as an in game outfit.

Saints Row: the Third is shaping up nicely. It seems to be the most extreme of the series yet, whilst doing away with a lot of the graphical nastiness found in older versions.

Saints Row or GTA?

PopularIn Games
  1. E3 2018: The games, consoles, press conferences and announcements to expect
  2. Vampyr review: All talk and no bite
  3. Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
  4. Fortnite on Nintendo Switch release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  5. Xbox E3 2018 briefing: How to watch the press conference online and what to expect for Xbox One
  1. PlayStation E3 2018 press conference: How to watch it online and what to expect for PS4
  2. Nintendo E3 2018 Direct video presentation: When is it, how to watch and what to expect for Nintendo Switch
  3. Get up to 15 hours more Nintendo Switch battery life out of these new Anker powerbanks
  4. Alexa and Google Assistant voice control spotted on Xbox One
  5. What is Xbox Game Pass? How it works, price and all the games you can play
Comments