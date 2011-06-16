  Medion gets its game on with the Erazer X6813

Unlike the Schwarzenegger film boasting a similar moniker, this laptop can't unfortunately see through walls. What it can do however is provide an awesome amount of portable gaming power and full 1920 x 1080 blu-ray playback.

The Erazer X6813 includes 8GB of RAM and an i7-2630QM processor, alongside an Nvidia GTX460M with 1536MB of GDDR5 memory. Plenty of gaming grunt then.

The 15.6 inch backlit display is backed up by Dolby Home Theatre speakers and proper LED backlighting on the screen. Those who want to play things a bit bigger will also like the addition of an HDMI out on the laptop.

Saving-wise, a 750 GB S-ATA hard drive provides plenty of space for those chunky installs. USB 3.0 and Bluetooth 3.0 keeps transfers speedy. Memory card reader, gaming centric keyboard and webcam complete the package, all wrapped up in a tasty brushed metal effect shell.

Priced in at £1249 at the Medion shop, the laptop ships with a free railgun...joking.

Laptop potency? Or desktop power?