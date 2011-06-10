Top 5 Minecraft videos

For those yet to explore the world of Minecraft we have one piece of advice - don't. The resultant addiction will become so great that you'll forget the outside world entirely, focused solely on digging deeper holes into your own virtual mine.

We personally have spent hours attempting to recreate the famous mines from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Nearly 20 hours in, we've yet to come up with a mine cart system to rival that of the movie but there's plenty of time yet.

Since Minecraft was discovered by indie gaming fans it has become an internet sensation. Still existing in beta form, it's also made developer Mojang one of the most talked about on the web.

The game revoles around a world made entirely of blocks where things can be crafted from different materials to make tools or construct objects. The toolset provided is so formidable that fans of the game have pushed it to its absolute limit, creating entire virtual worlds and communities both online and offline.

Most of what you'll find on the Internet relating to Minecraft is impressive. There are, however, some absolutely standout efforts, and these are they...

The Fanmade Trailer is about the best possible way to start exploring the world of Minecraft. Two minutes is all it takes to sum up why the game is so addictive. Especially impressive are all the buildings and creations shown towards the end of the video, we can't imagine how long they took to build.

by Vareide

The sheer number of man hours needed to create something like this is almost entirely unthinkable. Gamers have designed and built a huge and almost entirely accurate replica of Earth in what looks like a giant Minecraft dry dock. Worth watching this one to the end, that is if you have ever wondered what it looks like inside the earth.

by Run3scaped

Minecraft's toolset means you can virtually build your own game inside the game itself. Or even more confusingly, create an ode to a game, within a game. We suspect you can also build a game within that too. Feel free to move onto the next video when you've untangle your mind in a minute or two.

by Yaroth1

This one came so close to grabbing the top spot out of innovation alone. Kinect hacks have been getting better and better for a good while now but this just blows the competition out of the water. Using the Kinect to create virtual block copies of yourself within Minecraft was total genius.

by Revrick

YouTube user brt5470 has created the most viral of all Minecraft videos to date and with good reason. His minecart interstate appears more like an edgy music video than footage of a game. The footage simply shows a cart travelling at lightning speed across a vast Minecraft world that he has created. Best thing about it? You can download the map and give it a go yourself.

by brt5470

Tried Minecraft yet? Think you've seen better? Let us know!