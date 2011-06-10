  New gamer accounts theft - this time it's Codemasters

Codemasters has just contacted Pocket-lint with an open letter that is also being sent to all of its customers. Just as Sony was putting its sorry hacking debacle to bed, it seems that the British games publisher has been the target of an all new digital raid.

In the letter, Codemasters explains that on Friday 3 June, hackers broke into its website and managed to gain access to many vitally important databases and sections including the Codemasters corporate website and sub-domains, the DiRT 3 VIP code redemption page, the Codemasters EStore, and the Codemasters CodeM database.

That has led the developer to believe that customer names and addresses, email addresses, telephone numbers, encrypted passwords and order history are compromised. There is no evidence that the database was downloaded, but as it was hacked into in the first place, the company has to assume that it was, indeed, stolen.

Thankfully, no personal payment information was stored with Codemasters as it uses external payment providers, but there is still plenty of other information there that could be used for illicit means.

Anybody who had an account with Codemasters is strongly advised to change any passwords for other related accounts. Codemasters.com itself now redirects to the company's Facebook page for the time being.

Affected customers are also advised to ignore any emails that purport to be from Codemasters and ask for any personal or bank account details, or direct you to unknown websites. In addition, as telephone and address details were also involved, be wary of calls or letters too.

If you're worried about your account, you can contact Codemasters customer services at custservice@codemasters.com.

When will it ever end?

