L.A. Noire - so big it takes three discs
Wanna know just how big L.A. Noire is? Three disc fulls that's how big.
The confession that the game will be spread over three separate discs came from Rockstar's Jeronimo Barrera in an interview with Kotaku.
"L.A. Noire was always going to be a massive game, from the size and detail of the world to the length of the cases, and of course, the sheer amount of MotionScan data required for the faces of over 400 actors in-game," said Barrera.
"To tell the story and make the game we wanted to make, we knew that it was going to take an entire single layer Blu-ray disc and three Xbox discs."
PS3 fans, therefore, will be able to play the game without chopping an changing - a luxury not afforded to their DVD dwelling Xbox 360 pals.
Barrera says that this won't be a problem though, due to the way the game's narrative pans out.
"Since the game is built around the concept of progressing through individual cases from desk to desk, players on Xbox will find disc-swapping is hassle-free," he stressed.
"In fact, players will only need to swap discs twice at natural breaks between cases without interrupting the flow of the game."
After the huge Rockstar success stories GTA and Red Dead Redemption, the anticipation for L.A. Noire is huge.
It hits UK shops 20 May. We can't wait.
VIDEO: Trailer for Rockstar Games' L.A. Noire arrives... Finally
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Far Cry 5 review: Politically charged and powerful return for the first-person shooter
- Xbox One S review: Great console and 4K Blu-ray player for the budget concious
- Xbox One X review: 4K HDR console gaming doesn't get better than this
- How Xbox One backward compatibility works: The Xbox 360 and Xbox games list and more
- Oregon Trail is a handheld now so you can chuck it when dysentery gets you
- Best upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- What is Dragon Ball Legends and why could it be the best mobile PVP game ever?
- Atari VCS: Price, specs, release date and more on the all-new Ataribox console
- What is PUBG Mobile and why is everyone talking about PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds?
Comments