  L.A. Noire - so big it takes three discs

Wanna know just how big L.A. Noire is? Three disc fulls that's how big.

The confession that the game will be spread over three separate discs came from Rockstar's Jeronimo Barrera in an interview with Kotaku.

"L.A. Noire was always going to be a massive game, from the size and detail of the world to the length of the cases, and of course, the sheer amount of MotionScan data required for the faces of over 400 actors in-game," said Barrera.

"To tell the story and make the game we wanted to make, we knew that it was going to take an entire single layer Blu-ray disc and three Xbox discs."

PS3 fans, therefore, will be able to play the game without chopping an changing - a luxury not afforded to their DVD dwelling Xbox 360 pals.

Barrera says that this won't be a problem though, due to the way the game's narrative pans out.

"Since the game is built around the concept of progressing through individual cases from desk to desk, players on Xbox will find disc-swapping is hassle-free," he stressed.

"In fact, players will only need to swap discs twice at natural breaks between cases without interrupting the flow of the game."

After the huge Rockstar success stories GTA and Red Dead Redemption, the anticipation for L.A. Noire is huge.

It hits UK shops 20 May. We can't wait.

