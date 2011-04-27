  1. Home
Origin urges PC gaming on with the overclocked EON17-S

HP Omen laptops: No-compromise gaming on the move
PC gamers looking to get their game on, on the go, may be interested to hear that over in the States Origin PC has announced the arrival of the EON 17-S - a machine it describes as: "The Highest Mobile Processor Clock Speed in the World".

That's not only a bold statement, it's a hell of a lot of unnecessary capital letters.

That speed is up to 4.5GHz with Turbo Boost on Core i7 Extreme Edition processors, with overclocking. Vroom indeed.

As well as the super processing you'll also get an Nvidia GeForce GTX 460M 1.5GB or GTX485M 2GB GPU, up to 32GB Dual Channel DDR3 1333Mhz or 16GB Dual Channel DDR3 1600MHz with four slots available.

The EON 17-S has a 17.3-inch Full HD display, a Blu-ray burner, connectivity via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 3.0 and port wise, you're looking at USB 3.0 options as well as HDMI v1.4 in and out, with up to 7.1 HD audio thanks to THX TruStudio support.

The Origin EON 17-S is available to pre-order now (shipping starts 11 May), with prices starting from $1759. You'll need to fork out a whole lot more for the full 4.5GHz package though, with machines boasting the Intel Extreme Edition Core i7-2920XM Quad-Core Processor (4.0-4.5GHz with Turbo Boost) starting at $2903.

