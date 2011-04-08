Rise of Nightmares is first adults-only Kinect game

Rise of Nightmares, the Sega game from the team that brought us House of the Dead, will be the first game for Microsoft's Kinect add-on for the Xbox 360 that will be rated as "M" for mature gamers.

The rating comes from ESRB for Stateswide editions, and it has also been awarded an 18-certificate by the BBFC in the UK.

According to the original ESRB listing, as posted on Siliconera, Rise of Nightmares "is a horror-adventure game in which players assume the role of an American tourist who must rescue his wife from a deranged scientist. From a first-person perspective, players use brass knuckles, knives, hatchets, and chainsaws to kill zombie-like creatures and disfigured monsters inside a mansion environment. Combat is highlighted by exaggerated sprays of blood, and damage often results in dismemberment or decapitation - stray body parts sometimes litter the ground."

It goes on to say, "Some sequences and cutscenes depict more intense acts of violence: a man screams loudly as spikes impale his body; a restrained character’s hand is chopped off before he is killed; a character (cut in half) crawls away in a pool of blood; a soldier is ripped apart by a monster, causing blood to stain the screen.

"During the course of the game, some female creatures are depicted in revealing outfits (e.g., ‘pasties’ that partially cover their breasts); in one sequence, a woman sits on the central character’s chest and engages in suggestive dialogue (e.g., ‘Oh, how I’ve thought of this—night after night. How I’ve missed these lips.’). Dialogue also includes phrases such as ‘Best sex of my life.’/’Worst sex of my life,’ ‘f**k,’ and ‘sh*t'."

You don't get that in Kinectimals

Although the release date of Rise of Nightmares is simply "2011" at present, it is expected to come this summer.

