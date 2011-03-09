Become a Test Candidate with the Portal Hoodie
The long-awaited sequel to the hit Xbox 360, PS3, PC and Mac game Portal hits the UK on 22 April 2011 and ThinkGeek is one step ahead of the game offering a new themed hoodie.
Portal 2 is essentially much more of the same third-person puzzling adventure, but with two-person co-operative online multiplayer added, and you can now sit there playing it dressed as a Test Candidate yourself.
For $59.99 (£36.95), the Portal Test Candidate Hoodie is available exclusively through ThinkGeek. It's 100 per cent cotton, comes in six sizes from small (36-inch chest) to XXXL (56-inch chest), and features the Portal character logo on the front, the words "Test Candidate" on the back.
Purchasers in the UK will have to pay a delivery charge of around $25 - $30 (£15.40 - £18.50) depending which courier company you choose (between DHL and UPS) and it must be remembered that there can also be a UK Customs charge on top, payable when it arrives.
Now, that's where a real portal would come in handy...
- Nintendo Labo initial review: Crazy cardboard fun for the Switch
- PUBG Mobile tips and tricks: Become a battle royale master
- Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Release date, formats, Battle Royale and everything you need to know
- Nintendo Labo for Nintendo Switch: Everything you need to know including how the cardboard Toy-Cons work
- Sea of Thieves review: Terrific team-play let down by tedious tasks
- Sega takes on SNES Classic Mini with own MegaDrive Mini this year
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2018 and beyond
- God of War review: Stunning reinvention marks Kratos' triumphant return
Comments