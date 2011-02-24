  Gameloft discounts top titles in iTunes

Gameloft has just started a crazy sale of iPhone and iPad games in iTunes, and you'll be able to take advantage of the discounted rate if you're quick.

For a limited time only Gameloft is offering over 30 iPhone and iPad titles for just £0.59 - including the critically acclaimed Modern Combat: Sandstorm (iPhone), N.O.V.A (iPhone) and N.O.V.A. 2 HD (iPad).

Gameloft have also thrown into the mix our first App-book, War In The Pacific, for iPad amongst other great titles.



The full list of games currently on sale can be found below, and as mentioned will run for a limited time only.





Modern Combat: Sandstorm

N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance

Shrek Kart

Driver

Asphalt 5

Fishing Kings

Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.

Let's Golf!

Skater Nation

Real Football 2010

Real Football 2011

Star Battalion

Prince Of Persia: Warrior Within





N.O.V.A. 2 Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance HD

UNO HD

Assassin's Creed: Altair's Chronicles HD

Gangstar: West Coast Hustle HD

Dungeon Hunter HD

Real Tennis 2009 HD

Brain Challenge HD

Star Battalion HD

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within HD

War in the Pacific

Hero of Sparta HD

Hero of Sparta 2 HD

NFL 2010 HD

NFL 2011 HD

Blokus HD

Real Football 2010 HD

Shrek Forever After HD

Zombie Infection HD

Secrets of the Vatican HD

Frankenstein - The Dismembered Bride HD

Chess Classics HD



Full list can also be found on the Gameloft UK Blog