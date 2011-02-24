  Gameloft discounts top titles in iTunes

Gameloft has just started a crazy sale of iPhone and iPad games in iTunes, and you'll be able to take advantage of the discounted rate if you're quick.
For a limited time only Gameloft is offering over 30 iPhone and iPad titles for just £0.59 - including the critically acclaimed Modern Combat: Sandstorm (iPhone), N.O.V.A (iPhone) and N.O.V.A. 2 HD (iPad).
Gameloft have also thrown into the mix our first App-book, War In The Pacific, for iPad amongst other great titles.
The full list of games currently on sale can be found below, and as mentioned will run for a limited time only.
iPhone
Modern Combat: Sandstorm
N.O.V.A. Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance
Shrek Kart
Driver
Asphalt 5
Fishing Kings
Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X.
Let's Golf!
Skater Nation
Real Football 2010
Real Football 2011
Star Battalion
Prince Of Persia: Warrior Within
iPad
N.O.V.A. 2 Near Orbit Vanguard Alliance HD
UNO HD
Assassin's Creed: Altair's Chronicles HD
Gangstar: West Coast Hustle HD
Dungeon Hunter HD
Real Tennis 2009 HD
Brain Challenge HD
Star Battalion HD
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within HD
War in the Pacific
Hero of Sparta HD
Hero of Sparta 2 HD
NFL 2010 HD
NFL 2011 HD
Blokus HD
Real Football 2010 HD
Shrek Forever After HD
Zombie Infection HD
Secrets of the Vatican HD
Frankenstein - The Dismembered Bride HD
Chess Classics HD
Full list can also be found on the Gameloft UK Blog