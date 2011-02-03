Bing searches for the gamers in us

Bing has thrown casual games right into its search results - giving office workers up and down the country yet another way of killing the hours before home time.

If you search for any of the 46 games included in the new platform, you'll be presented with an opportunity to play the game, right at the top of the results page.

You can even sign in to either Facebook or Windows Live, so you can take on, and compare scores with your pals.

Bing spokesperson, Tamsin Todd said, "Since Bing’s inception, games have been a popular search term with our users. Allowing our users to get to their favourite games in quickest possible time, playing the games right through the search results page, we’re excited to make these great casual games available on Bing."

The full list of games is: Bejeweled 3, Bejeweled 2, Plants vs Zombies, Pyramid Solitaire, Mahjongg Dimensions, 8 Ball Champion, Klondike Solitaire, Carniball, Slingo, Solitaire, Bubble Town, Zuma’s Revenge, Jigsaw, Rise of Atlantis, Bumper Stars, Hexic, Shape Shifter, Mahjongg Dark Dimensions, Gardenscapes, Blackjack, Samantha Swift and the Hidden Roses, Azkend, Ranch Rush, Zen Gems, Slingo Supreme, Mah Jong Quest, Cake Mania 3, Cubis 2, Fishdom: Spooky Splash, Tradewinds Odyssey, Luxor: Quest for the Afterlife, Cubis, Belle’s Beauty Boutique, Mahjong Match, Amazonia, Treasure Hunt, Pharaoh’s Secret, Fishdom, Big Money, Talismania, Cake Mania 2, Little Farm, 4 Elements, Dynasty, Magic Match, 5 Roll.

Let the time-killing commence...