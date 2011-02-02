Secret Angry Birds code to be revealed in Super Bowl ad

Angry Birds lovers Stateside will be able to grab a special code to unlock a secret level on the hugely popular game, if they pay attention during the commercials during Sunday's Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers.

Hidden away within a single frame of an advert for the computer animated movie Rio (of which Rovio has teamed up with for a new title, due in April) will be the code - so it's fingers and pause buttons at the ready.

The unlocked secret level also doubles up as a competition, where you could win a trip to the movie’s world premiere in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 22 March.

Exciting stuff indeed, and if that wasn't enough the Angry Birds cake craze (of which Pocket-lint seems to be stirring up quite nicely) shows no signs of curtailing.

The latest effort we've been made aware of is by Emma Tysoe from Leamington Spa who said: "I'd been planning on making an Angry Bird cake after seeing @bobbiealice's amazing cupcakes on Pocket-lint, I thought I must make my idea of a 3D round cake and thought what better way to test my new oven".

Using a Wilton Sports ball cake pan, the beaks and feathers were attached using cocktail sticks - a process she described as, "very tricky".

Tricky it might have been, but it looks awesome.

Viva the Angry Birds cake revolution.