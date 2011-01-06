CES 2011 news catchup: SE Xperia Arc hands on and CES tablet launches so far
| Pocket-lint
If you're looking for all the top stories from CES 2011 in Las Vegas then look no firther as Pocket-lint has brought together all the big news from the previous day.
We've got some great hands-on action of the Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc smartphone with Android 2.3 and 4.2-inch screen as well as a leaked video, whilst radio specialist Pure adds another device to its growing internet connected Flow family.
Elsewhere, we've got news of the tablets launched so far as well as photos of the Samsung TX100 PC tablet hybrid and a sneaky shot of the Panasonic Viera Tablet.
So for the latest news from CES scroll down and click through.
NEWS:Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc hands-on
NEWS:VIDEO: Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc Gingerbread handset
NEWS:Facebook streaming for Microsoft CES 2011 keynote
NEWS:Retractable iPod docking with the Pure Contour
NEWS:Logitech frees your speakers with its Wireless Speaker Adapter
NEWS:CES 2011 Tablet-counter: The score so far...6
NEWS:PHOTOS: Samsung TX100 tablet PC
NEWS:Panasonic Viera Tablet spotted
