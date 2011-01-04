  Angry Birds comes to PC thanks to Intel AppUp store

Want to play Angry Birds, but don’t have a smartphone on which to play it? No problem, Angry Birds developer Rovio Mobile has announced that it's made a PC-friendly version available for those who head over to Intel and download the AppUp centre.

The new PC app will cost $9.99/£5.99/7.99 euros to download in the Intel AppUp centre depending on what country you are in; however for a limited time Angry Birds will be available at the special promotional price of $4.99.



“The game initially includes 195 levels packed with hours and hours of gameplay. Customers can expect free updates and additional levels to the game. In addition to this, there will be unique enhancements not found in the mobile version, free of charge”, says Rovio.

To purchase Angry Birds for Windows 7 and XP operating systems, head to www.appup.com, and get the Intel AppUp centre.

The news is also likely to mean that a Mac version of Angry Birds will be available when the Apple Mac Store goes live on the 6 January.

Earlier in the week, Rovio announced PS3 and PSP versions were due any day.