  Merry Christmas from Pocket-lint 2010

Merry Christmas from all of us here at Pocket-lint and thank you for visiting Pocket-lint in 2010 - it's been an amazingly busy year for gadgets.

Hopefully Santa has brought you all the gadgets and gizmos you wanted and if he didn't, don’t worry they’ll probably be new versions out sooner than you think.

Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean there aren't gadgets to be reviewed or gadget news to be covered, so the office will be open as usual over the Christmas break so you can check out what's what when you're finally bored with eating turkey and all the trimmings.

We've got plenty more reviews and features planned including a run down of the highlights of the year what to look forward to in 2011 and of course all the latest breaking stories as they happen.

In the meantime relax, sit back and enjoy that new laptop, TV, phone or video game. The bad news is, come CES 2011 starting the first week back in January, it's likely to be out of date before you know it :)

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Stuart and the Pocket-lint team.