iPhone Stick Cricket spins into the App Store
Stick Cricket fans rejoice - as the iPhone version has finally landed.
A title of online legendary status (it has been played over a billion times), Stick Cricket brings real teams, and real players right onto your iPhone or iPod touch's display.
The app itself is free, and for that you'll get the 5 over All Star Slog game mode, World Domination levels 1-3, in game statistics including your run rate and the number of boundaries that you hit, and high score charts with OpenFeint. You'll also be able to show off your top scores to your buddies via Facebook and Twitter.
There is an in-app upgrade option for £1.79 as well. For this you'll get 10 over slogfests, all 14 levels of World Domination and a two-player option where you can play against anyone, even if they haven't upgraded.
As for the gameplay, Stick Cricket purists will be a tad disappointed that all of the shot options aren't on board. You can only choose to hit left or right - so no smashing it down the ground KP style, or ducking shots a la Ricky Ponting.
Apart from that, the game does feel just like the traditional online version. We only hope that the developers throw in some more gameplay options to make it even more faithful to the game we all know and love.
It's in the App Store now - take the free version for a leg-spin first before upgrading.
