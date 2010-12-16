  Football Manager Handheld 2011 lands on the iPhone

If spending every hour of your free time locked to your laptop playing Football Manager 2011 doesn't appeal to you, but you fancy taking on Fergie and co. whilst you're out and about, then you'll be please to know that Football Manager Handheld 2011 has hit the App Store.

The follow up to last year's effort adds a number of new features including the ability to have three countries up and running at once, making the Jose Chelsea - Inter - Real Madrid pattern possible.

There's also added tactic options, with more specific player roles and a wider range of formation possibilities.

Sports Interactive has also added a new tutorial to give you a few hints and tips before you embark on your career. After all, not everyone has got the wheeler dealer tricks of Harry Redknapp, the man management abilities of Martin O'Neill, the skill to miss the important issues like Arsène Wenger or the charisma and wit of Avram Grant. Actually....

Priced at £6.99, Football Manager Handheld 2011 is in the App Store now.