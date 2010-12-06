  New Tomb Raider title on the horizon

Yes folks, you heard it right. Lara Croft fans everywhere rejoice as your favourite heroine looks to be returning in a brand new title simply called Tomb Raider.

Square Enix has just announced a few sparse details as well as indicating that the news was broken by Game Informer; the scene is set thus:

"After a brutal storm destroys the boat she was travelling on, a frightened young woman is left washed ashore on an unknown beach. On her own but not alone she has only one goal, to survive".

As Darrell Gallagher, Head of Studio, Crystal Dynamics said: "Forget everything you know about TOMB RAIDER, we are exploring things that have never been done before in this game, this is an origins story that creates Lara Croft and takes her on a character defining journey like no other".

So far from being the gun-touting, hard as nails finished article, it looks as though this time around there may be a significant amount of character development to be had along with the classic third-person action - though that's pure speculation.

Apart from this there's very little info on gameplay, but it looks as though the new Tomb Raider will be available on PS3 and Xbox, as well as PC.