Angry Birds Seasons for iPhone and iPad lands in the App Store
What's that coming over the hill, is it a monster?
Nope, it's an Angry Bird with a Santa hat on and it's flying towards your iPhone, iPod touch or iPad.
That's right iOS based ornithologists, Angry Birds Seasons has arrived (a day after the Android version, mind) in the App Store with a HD version for the iPad as well.
Costing 59p (or £1.19 for the HD version), the update to the Angry Birds Halloween edition brings with it a new seasonal theme, new achievements, 25 days of Angry Birds, and Game Center support - so you can get competitive with your buddies.
Rovio said: "We'd like to take this opportunity to give everybody our Season's Greetings and wish Happy Holidays to all of our fans".
Angry Birds Seasons and Angry Birds Seasons HD are in the App Store now.
