  Angry Birds sequel to be told from "pigs' point of view"

Rovio CEO Peter Vesterbacka has revealed several exciting developments for the Angry Birds franchise, while speaking at the Virtual Goods Summit in London.

Firstly, he confirmed that the game will indeed be making its way onto all major consoles, PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii. Plus, he hinted that a sequel to the massively successful original is in development, although it won't just be Angry Birds 2.

As David Selle (@dav3d) tweeted, Vesterbacka announced, "we want to surprise people. No one has told the story from the pigs point of view".

In addition, he revealed that the company is working on a multiplayer version of the first Angry Birds game: "Multiplayer Angry Birds will be like old school Worms games", he said. "Multiplayer is a priority, but we have not determined the best way for our players to experience it yet".

There are also plans to create a Facebook game from the franchise: "Most of Rovio's investment is going towards a Facebook game", he said (via a tweet from @snowcrashed). "Not Angry Birds, but in the same world. Also film/TV show coming".

It's all exciting stuff, but Rovio has many other plans for expansion. As Vesterbacka says, "the aim is for angry birds to be bigger than tetris". And at this rate, it may just be.

