  Angry Birds iPhone 4 cases coming from Gear4

Pocket-lint has just been tipped the nod from one of our readers* that there's a range of Angry Birds cases coming for the iPhone 4 later this month. Currently listed on the O2 coming soon page, the Gear4 sleeves sport brightly-coloured depictions of the red and yellow birds, and the King pig.

Not much else is offered up by O2's holding page, though. All we know is that O2 will stock them, obviously, that Gear4 makes them, they're coming sometime this month (November) and that they will only fit iPhone 4s.

Er, that's it.

However, we've also seen that HMV is listing them for sale on its website for £14.99 (with free UK delivery), so we'd expect that to be the official price. Unfortunately, it's also devoid of any further information, claiming that it will take 5 to 8 days for delivery (and, falsely, listing the release date as 18 October 2010). We doubt that the UK store has received any stock yet.

*Thanks to Andrew for the spot.

