First Kinect smashed TV disaster

When the Wii first hit the shops there were numerous videos and pictures that did the rounds on the webiverse of epic Wii-fails. It seemed that gamers had trouble holding on to their Wiimotes and the result was often very destructive.

But Microsoft's Kinect is controller free (you are the controller) so surely similar incidents would be impossible.

Apparently not, as Phil Villarreal has declared himself the "first moron to break his TV with Kinect".

Phil was playing some late-night Kinect Sports Volleyball when he attempted a potentially point-winning spike.

Unfortunately, instead of spiking fresh air, he hit a metal chain from his ceiling fan straight into his 47-inch 1080p LCD HDTV, leaving it with a heart-breaking rainbow tear of death.

Poor old Phil, he'd only owned that TV since December. He's only got himself to blame though, Microsoft did warn us that we'd need big, clutter free rooms for Kinect.

