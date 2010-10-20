  1. Home
  Games
  Game news

Sega CD Night Trap's original cover art up for grabs on ebay

Of all the games that came out on Sega CD in the early 90s (what, there was more than one?), Night Trap was the most infamous. Partly because it was a new example of the sort of crossover gaming that Hollywood wannabes tried to hawk onto unsuspecting gamers as "interactive movies", and partly because it featured girls in their scanties being stalked.

Admittedly, you didn't do the stalking yourself; your job was to try and catch the vampiric bad guys before they caught one of the young lasses, but as you did it by, essentially, flicking from one hidden camera to another, it was like a pervy version of Big Brother. With mutilations.

Actually, now we come to think of it, maybe that wasn't such a bad idea after all.

It certainly has become a bit of a cult hit since, and although the director Jim Riley is yet to bring a DVD version to market (thanks to rights wranglings), there seems to be a healthy fan-base for Night Trap stuff. So much so that the original cover art, which is currently up for sale on ebay (to be shipped in the US only, sadly), is currently listed at around $250 with 6 days left.

Even mint condition copies of the game are going for $50 a pop.

And to think we all poured scorn at the time.

Maybe, in years to come, we'll all be worshipping Crazy Frog Racer. Or perhaps not.

What's the worst game you've ever played? Let us know in the comments below...

