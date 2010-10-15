  Android Angry Birds debuts for free on GetJar

The full version of Angry Birds has now hit Android, but Rovio has decided to offer it on the independent app store, GetJar, rather than the official Android Marketplace. In addition, possibly for a limited time, the fully-featured game is absolutely free.

Angry Birds has been a major sensation on iPhone (59p) and iPad (£2.99), and although it has already made an appearance on Android before, that was only in its Lite, heavily cut-back form.

The new edition is the full-blown game. There are ads contained within, in order to make some money, and it is understood that paid-for new content will be available to download in-app somewhere down the line.

Whatever Rovio decides to do with its payment structure for the game, this free initial launch is massive for GetJar: "Selecting GetJar as the place to launch our first ever full Android version of Angry Birds was an obvious choice”, said Peter Vesterbacka, mighty eagle at Rovio Mobile. “The unique App It! link means we can also cross promote our Symbian and Android versions without the need to send folks to multiple places to get their favorite game".

Unfortunately, though, perhaps the indie store didn't expect quite so massive take up. Currently, its site - GetJar.com - is proving hard to get on to. At times it's been temporarily down. However, Pocket-lint has found that persistence pays off.

