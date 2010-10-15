Zombie plague hits Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare DLC
To date, all of the downloadable content for Red Dead Redemption has been focused around the multiplayer experience, so, if you're not one to sit around with a flimsy headset and microphone strapped to your noggin, you've been missing out.
However, as of 26 October, those of us who have wrung every last side-mission and task out of the original single-player side of the game can rejoice, a DLC is coming that will not only provide hours of new missions, it turns the whole game on its head.
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare brings a zombie holocaust to the prairies. The dead are rising from their graves - be they human, horse or critter - and you must retake the mantle of John Marston, and find a cure for the plague.
Costing £7.99 on the PlayStation Network or 800 Microsoft Points on Xbox Live, as well as the lengthy single-player scenario, the new pack also contains a host of other add-ons:
- 8 new multiplayer zombie characters.
- Zombie animals unleashed into the world.
- New dynamic events.
- Brand new gameplay mechanics.
- Mythical creatures (the Four Horses of the Apocalypse: War,Famine, Pestilence, Death).
- A brand new secret location.
- New weapons.
- New multiplayer modes.
- 3 new outfits: Zombie Hunter, Union Suit, and Legend of the Apocalypse.
Zombies versus cowboys; it's like a dream come true. Well, a nightmare, ahem...
Also, check out the trailer above...
