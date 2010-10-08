  1. Home
Football Manager 2011 trailer celebrates the armchair coach

There's not really much to say about the latest iteration of Football Manager that hasn't been said before. It will be the biggest selling PC (and Mac) game this year. It will sate the needs to a massive community of placky managers. And it will need patching after release.

However, this is the first trailer/advert in the franchise's illustrious history that Sega and Sports Interactive has focused towards the armchair manager. It hints that the latest generation is the most versatile and expansive version yet. And we cannot wait.

Football Manager 2011 is out on PC and Mac on 5 November for £39.99. It's one fireworks night we'd be happy to stay at home for and miss.

What kind of Football Manager are you? 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1? Let us know in the comments below...

Football Manager 2011 adds Twitter/YouTube support

