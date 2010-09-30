  iPhone games: Big price cuts in the App Store

Recently, we told you how EA had cut the price of Tiger Woods PGA Tour for the iPhone, during its inclusion in our App of The Day feature.

And now it seems that it isn't just EA who has slashed the price of its iPhone games, there has been a massive reduction in price for a huge number of big titles, from many different developers.

Luckily, mobile gaming blog Pocket Gamer, has browsed through the App Store to find you the best titles and has brilliantly listed them all in one handy place.

59p titles include:

Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge, Peggle, Osmos, Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor, Zenonia, Archetype, Assassin's Creed II, Bookworm, Doom II RPG, NHL 2K11, Zombie Infection, Civilization Revolution, Soccer Superstars, Geometry Wars: Touch, Puzzle Agent, Spore Creatures, Predators, Skate it, Need for Speed Undercover, NBA Live, Tiger Woods PGA Tour and Madden NFL 11.

£1.19 titles include:

Command & Conquer: Red Alert, Doom Resurrection, Myst, Zenonia 2, Hills and Rivers Remain, Hybrid 2: Saga of Nostalgia, Phantasy Star II, Star Wars: Trench Run, ACE Combat Xi: Skies of Incursion, Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2, NCAA Football, Risk: The Official Game and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

£1.79 titles include:

Real Racing, NFL 2011 and Driver

£2.99 titles include

Call of Duty Zombies, Call of Duty Zombies HD and FIFA 10.

Phew, that's a whole lotta gaming to be done.

It isn't known how long the prices will remain cut, so if there's a title that you really fancy, make sure that you act fast so as not to miss out.