FIFA 11 demo now available for download

EA Sports has released the Xbox 360, PS3 and PC versions of its highly-anticipated playable demo of FIFA 11, on Xbox Live, PlayStation Store and www.fifa.easports.com respectively.

The demo allows you to play two 3-minute halves in the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen or Olympique Lyonnais. Additionally, Arsenal can be unlocked by completing certain achievements on the Facebook footy management game FIFA Superstars.

Many of the game's new features are present, including Personality+, the new individual skill set for different players, 360 degree Fight for Possession that introduces a more physical type of play, and Pro Passing, where accuracy is determined by a gamer’s ability, combined with in-game player skill.

EA Sports also revealed its full line-up of international stars that will adorn the cover art Internationally and be involved with marketing of the title in different regions:

Kaka - Brazil, Real Madrid

Wayne Rooney - England, Manchester United

Petr Cech - Czech Republic, Chelsea

Karim Benzema - France, Real Madrid

Hugo Lloris - France, Olympique Lyonnais

Mesut Oezil - Germany, Real Madrid

Rene Adler - Germany, Bayer Leverkusen

Giorgio Chiellini - Italy, Juventus

Andres Iniesta - Spain, FC Barcelona

Tim Cahill - Australia, Everton

Balasz Dzudzsak - Hungary, PSV Eindhoven

Ricardo Carvalho - Portugal, Real Madrid

Sergei Semak - Russia, Zenit St. Petersburg

Valentin Stocker - Switzerland, FC Basel

Carlos Vela - Mexico, Arsenal

Landon Donovan - USA, LA Galaxy

Jakub Blaszczykowski - Poland, Borussia Dortmund

You can guarantee that each of those will feature their specific skill sets with Personality+, but it remains to be seen how much Wayne Rooney will get involved in the game's release considering the recent revelations in the UK press about his personal life.

FIFA 11 is scheduled for release on multiple formats on 1 October 2010.

Is it shaping up to be the games launch of the year? Let us know in the comments below...

Plus, check out what the PES 2011 demo has to offer.